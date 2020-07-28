The Australia A2P SMS market is estimated to account US$ 470.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 828.3 Mn by 2027.

Australia is among the wealthiest countries present in the APAC region and is still focusing on economic expansion. Australia is a significant market for MNCs; a stable political and business environment; a well-educated, skilled, and multi-lingual workforce; with a competitive market. These factors offer the right environment, which allows several MNCs to drive technology and innovation. The power of SMS to spread awareness and social welfare is being used to a great extent. In Australia, mobile commerce is changing the traditional methods of purchasing items and daily financial transactions.

The Australia A2P SMS Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Ubiquitous Nature of The SMS Resulting in Direct Reach to The End Customer

The evolution of smartphones coupled with the emergence of Over-The-Top (OTT) messaging platforms such as WhatsApp and Hike have reduced the usage of conventional message system. The revenues earned by the Mobile Network Operator (MNO) companies through the traditional messaging platform termed as Peer-to-Peer (P2P) messaging has witnessed a sharp downfall and as of today, is almost on the verge of getting diminished. Although, the P2P messaging market has fallen down sharply, the market for Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS has experienced parallel rise in the last few years in Australia. The ubiquity offered through SMS service and its capability to reach the last mile customer is today being utilized by the marketing companies and many other organizations to ensure maximum customer reach resulting in the unprecedented growth of this market. Thus, drive the Australia A2P SMS market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Australia A2P SMS Market in the market.

Australia A2P SMS MARKET SEGMENTATION



Australia A2P SMS Market – By Type

Traditional & Managed Messaging Services

Cloud API Messaging Platform

Australia A2P SMS Market – By Business Model

Large Enterprise

SMEs

Australia A2P SMS Market – By Application

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Services

Promotional Campaigns

CRM Services

Other Services

Australia A2P SMS Market – By End-user

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Transport

Hospitality

Retail

Others

Australia A2P SMS Market – Company Profiles

3mDigital Networks Pvt. Ltd.

Infobip Ltd.

MessageBird

Modica Group

RedCoal Pty Ltd.

Sinch

Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus)

SpaceEdge Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Twilio Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.

