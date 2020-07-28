The deep learning chip market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 372.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 5,702.2 Mn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 35.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Driving factor such as the rising significance of quantum computing is propelling the growth of the deep learning chip market. Further, the growing adoption of deep learning chips mainly for edge devices is anticipated to propel the deep learning chip market growth in the near future. Quantum computing takes seconds to finish a calculation that would otherwise takes more time. Quantum computers are an innovative transformation of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data. Therefore, prominence of quantum computing is expected to drive the growth of deep learning chip market.

The Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chip Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00008602/request-trial

The China dominated the deep learning chip market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market with the highest share in the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The creation of China’s first “national laboratory for deep learning,” was initiated in Beijing in a move that could help the country surpass the US in developing AI. In 2017, The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) approved the plan to open up a national engineering lab for researching and implementing deep learning technologies. China is at the forefront of new and emerging technologies such as AI, and the adoption and implementation rate of AI is high across all major industry verticals. The government is keen in maintaining China’s stronghold and competitiveness, especially in the adoption of advanced technologies. The above-mentioned factors are, therefore, contributing to the growth of the deep learning chip market in the country.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chip Market in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIA PACIFIC DEEP LEARNING CHIP – MARKET SEGMENTATION

ASIA PACIFIC DEEP LEARNING CHIP – By Chip Type

GPU

ASIC

FPGA

CPU

Others



ASIA PACIFIC DEEP LEARNING CHIP – By Technology

System-on-Chip

System-in-Package

Multi-chip Module

Others



ASIA PACIFIC DEEP LEARNING CHIP – By Industry Vertical

Media & Advertising

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Retail

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Others



ASIA PACIFIC DEEP LEARNING CHIP – By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC



Deep Learning Chip Market – Companies Mentioned

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

Amazon.com, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Baidu, Inc.

Alphabet Inc. (Google)

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Xilinx Inc.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00008602/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]