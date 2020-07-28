Programmable logic controllers (PLCs), also known as general-purpose controllers, are solid-state electronic devices that are used to control and monitor operations of various machines and processes. The common components of these controllers include power supply, input/output (I/O), CPU or processor, memory, communication interface, programming software, and others. The nano PLC market is segmented on the basis of component, type, industry. Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware and software. The market, based on type, is segmented into fixed nano PLC and modular nano PLC. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into automotive, energy & power, home and building automation, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, metals & mining, and others.

The Asia Pacfic Nano PLC Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific nano PLC market is expected to reach US$ 2,008.6 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,169.4 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the market growth in this region include rising demand for compact automation solutions in various industries and growing tendency to upgrade conventional control system to advanced systems, such as nano PLCs.

Key Market Segments

In terms of component, the hardware segment accounted for a greater share of the Asia-Pacific nano PLC market in 2019. In terms of type, the fixed nano PLC segment held a larger market share of the market in 2019. In terms industry, automotive segment held the largest share of the market in Asia-Pacific in 2019.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacfic Nano PLC Market in the market.

ASIA-PACIFIC NANO PLC MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Type

Fixed Nano PLC

Modular Nano PLC

By Industry

Automotive

Energy & Power

Home and Building

Automation

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Metals & Mining

Others

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Company Profiles

Emerson Electric Co.

IDEC Corporation

Keyence Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

OMRON Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

