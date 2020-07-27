The increasing need for cost-effective and safe shipping and an increase in seaborne trade are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the maritime logistics and services market. Moreover, digitalization and automation, the rapid development of new ports in developing countries, and consolidation of container shipping business are some of the factors which are anticipated to boost further the growth of the maritime logistics and services market.

Leading Maritime Logistics and Services Market Players:

A.P. Moller Maersk, China Ocean Shipping Company Limited, CMA CGM LOG, Evergreen Marine Corp., Hapag-Lloyd AG, Hyundai Merchant Marine India Private Limited, Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A, Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd, Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd, YANG MING Group

The ships functioned by civilian crews to transport cargo from one place to another through seaways is known as maritime logistics and services. The increase in free trade agreements and an increase in seaborne trade between various countries is the primary factor which is fueling the growth of the maritime logistics and services market. Moreover, the rising economic conditions of different countries paired with the increase in import and export are further driving the growth of the maritime logistics and services market.

The “Global Maritime Logistics and Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the maritime logistics and services market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of maritime logistics and services market with detailed market segmentation by type, system, ship type, operation. The global maritime logistics and services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading maritime logistics and services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the maritime logistics and services market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global maritime logistics and services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The maritime logistics and services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

