Market Scenario

The Global Immunoassay In R&D Market Size is expected to register a CAGR of 8.18% and is anticipated to reach USD 475.3 million by 2023. Immunoassays are analytical methods in which the quantitation of the analyte depends on the reaction of an antigen and an antibody. Immunoassays incorporate a variety of different labels for the detection of antibodies and antigens. These labels are generally chemically linked or conjugated to the desired antibody or antigen.

The increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing research and development investment (R&D) activities, and technological advancements are the major factors boosting the growth of the market. Despite the drivers, the high cost of immunoassay procedures and the high price of immunoassay systems constrain the growth of the market.

Market Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global immunoassay in R&D market that includes Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), bioMérieux Inc. (France), Abbott Laboratories (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), and Abcam plc (United Kingdom).

Segment Analysis

The global immunoassay in R&D market has been segmented into type, application, and end user. By type, the market has been segmented into Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA), Enzyme-Linked Immunospot Assay (ELISpot), Radioimmunoassay (RIA), Chemiluminescence (CLIA), Fluoroimmunoassay, and Others. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into infectious diseases, cancer research, endocrinology, autoimmune diseases, and others. By end-user, the market has been segmented pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions and laboratories, and others

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global immunoassay in R&D market. The market growth is attributed to the increasing number of research projects in laboratories, growing adoption of advanced technology in research, and the growing prevalence of several diseases. The European market for immunoassay in R&D is expected to be the second-largest market due to the growing adoption in diagnostic measures is expected to boost the growth of the market in this region.

Moreover, the companies operating in the market are particularly focusing on mergers and acquisition which is expected to support the market growth. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing market due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and increasing disposable income. In addition to this, improving healthcare infrastructure has increased the number of research activities in the region. Moreover, in the Asia-Pacific region, South Korea accounted for a market share of 10.1% in 2017. Furthermore, the market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness steady growth due to limited access to healthcare facilities.

Key Findings of the Study:

Global immunoassay in R&D market is projected to reach USD 3 million by 2023 with 8.18% CAGR during the review period of 2018 to 2023

Americas accounted for the largest immunoassay in R&D market share in the region due to the increasing number of research projects and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for a market value of USD 174.3 million in 2017

Send an Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7892

