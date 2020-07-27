Market Synopsis

The global wireless fire detection incorporates smoke detectors, call point, fire alarm, supervisory signal, sensors, monitor existing fire alarm panels and other such devices that helps to detect fire and take precaution. The global fire detection system as per a new report by Market Research Future (MRFR) is expected to grow at 7.6% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023 at USD$ 301.21 mn by the year 2023. Wireless fire detection system can be described as the detection of unwanted fire with the help of sensors that are wirelessly connected. It is a fire detection system that works wirelessly and automatically senses and triggers whenever there is a fire. The system can either be hardwired structures as hybrid or fully wireless.

Usually, fire detection systems are designed with the help of cables that connect fire-initiating gadgets to alarm control panels. Using cables in hardwired structures are more expensive than installing connectors, power supplies, conduit and transformers are both labor-intensive and time-consuming. Wireless fire detection offers a well-founded connection to the control panel by using wireless signal in place of wires. Wireless detection systems can connect between the sensing devices and the control equipment and do not require cable.

Drivers and Restraints

The number of fire cases both in commercial as well as residential spaces has increased which has, in turn, led to the growth of this market globally. Furthermore, with the exposure of flexible, superior and reliable fire detection solution systems has fueled the demand across industries.

Segmentation

The global wireless fire detection system market can be segmented by installation type, product, end users, system and region. The market can be segmented into panels, sensors, siren, smoke detectors, repeaters and others on the basis of sensors. The integration of sensors and detector technology within a single detector is the latest industrial trend which results in cost reduction and great efficiency.

Based on the system type, the market can be segmented into fully wireless systems, hybrid systems and others. While hybrid fire alarm systems ensure easy installation in both retrofitting environment as well as new buildings, fully wireless system is expected to grow over the forecast period as it saves over half the installation cost for the end users.

On the basis of mode type, the market for global wireless fire detection system can be segmented into conventional mode, addressable mode, standalone mode and others.

Wireless Fire Detection System Market can also be segment into manufacturing, healthcare, education, retail, BFSI, government, industrial and others based on the end-users.

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, where North America is noted to hold the largest market share.

Regional Analysis

The market for global wireless fire detection system has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, where North America has been estimated to hold the largest market share, due to high adoption of advanced detectors and sensors. Owing to the strict government mandates on fire alarm installation, there will be a notable growth in European countries like France, Germany and UK. LAMEA is also expected to hold a significant market share in the forecast period.

Competition Analysis

Some of the prominent players operating the wireless fire detection system market globally are Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Tyco International PLC (Ireland), EMS Security Group Ltd (UK) and more. Bosch has launched a highly efficient wireless fire detection system with easy installation.

