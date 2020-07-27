Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Size: Global Industry Demand, Growth & Revenue, Opportunity 2020 to 2026
Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market 2020
This report researches the worldwide Transportation as a service (TaaS) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, China, Japan and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Transportation as a service (TaaS) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Transportation as a service (TaaS) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Transportation as a service (TaaS) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Uber
Didi
Lyft
GETT
Hailo
Addison Lee
Ola Cabs
Meru
BlaBla Car
Mytaxi
Grab Taxi
Kako Taxi
Sidecar
Flywheel
VIA
Curs
Ingogo
Chaffeur-Prive
Lecab
Easy
Careem
Transportation as a service (TaaS) Breakdown Data by Type
Android Platform
iOS Platform
Transportation as a service (TaaS) Breakdown Data by Application
Below 25 Years
25-40 Years
Above 40 Years
Transportation as a service (TaaS) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Transportation as a service (TaaS) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Android Platform
1.4.3 iOS Platform
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Below 25 Years
1.5.3 25-40 Years
1.5.4 Above 40 Years
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Production
2.1.1 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Revenue 2013-2025
2.1.2 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Production 2013-2025
2.1.3 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Capacity 2013-2025
2.1.4 Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Transportation as a service (TaaS) Manufacturers
2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues
2.5 Macroscopic Indicator
2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions
2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution
…
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Uber
8.1.1 Uber Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)
8.1.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Didi
8.2.1 Didi Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)
8.2.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Lyft
8.3.1 Lyft Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)
8.3.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 GETT
8.4.1 GETT Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)
8.4.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Hailo
8.5.1 Hailo Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)
8.5.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Addison Lee
8.6.1 Addison Lee Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)
8.6.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
8.7 Ola Cabs
8.7.1 Ola Cabs Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description
8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)
8.7.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description
8.7.5 SWOT Analysis
8.8 Meru
8.8.1 Meru Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description
8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)
8.8.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description
8.8.5 SWOT Analysis
8.9 BlaBla Car
8.9.1 BlaBla Car Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description
8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)
8.9.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description
8.9.5 SWOT Analysis
8.10 Mytaxi
8.10.1 Mytaxi Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description
8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Transportation as a service (TaaS)
8.10.4 Transportation as a service (TaaS) Product Description
8.10.5 SWOT Analysis
Continued….
