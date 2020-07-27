The global digital publishing market is expected to grow from $44.8 billion in 2019 to about $66.7 billion in 2020 due to an increase in demand for digital publishing as more number of people are staying at home for self-quarantine/lockdown. More amount of digital services are being consumed for entertainment as well as knowledge gaining with the help of digital publishing content such as news, articles, journals and others. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $59.9 billion at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2023. The digital publishing market consists of sales of digital content and related services in media industry. The digital publishing market includes the sales of digital content in the form of text, audio and video in the digital platforms like social media, website and search engine. The digital publishing companies are primarily engaged in the developing of broad range of digital content like advertising and publishing by periodical advertising, educational content like journals and medical publishing, informative content like news, magazine, newsletter publishing and financial magazines.

Some of the key players of Digital Publishing Market:

Thomson Reuters Corp., RELX Group Plc, Adobe Inc., Xerox Corp., Apple Inc., Verlagsgruppe Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH, Amazon.com Inc., Netflix Inc., Comcast Corp., Alphabet Inc.

The Global Digital Publishing Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

Text content; Video Content; Audio Content

Segmentation by application:

Smart phones; Laptops; PCs; Others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Publishing market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Digital Publishing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Digital Publishing Market from 2020 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Digital Publishing Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Digital Publishing Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Digital Publishing Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Digital Publishing Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

