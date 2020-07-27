The Europe SiC Fibers Market accounted for US$ 86.2 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 529.9 Mn by 2027.
Europe SiC fibers are composed of silicon carbide molecules, which range in di
ameter from 5-50 micrometers. They exhibit properties such as higher temperature capability, lower thermal expansion, lower density, higher oxidative durability, lower permeability, light-weight, high strength, and better thermal conductivity. SiC fibers are widely considered as key reinforcing agents and are used in the high-performance ceramic matrix or metal matrix composites.
Top Key Profile Involved:
American Elements,BJS Ceramics GmbH,General Electric Company,Haydale Technologies Inc.,NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd.,Ube Industries, Ltd,TISICS Ltd,Microcertec S.A.S,Ceramdis GmbH,International Syalons (Newcastle) Limited
Germany accounted for a significant share of the Europe SiC fibers market. Europe has the presence of some world-leading automobile and aircraft manufacturing companies that generate significant demand for SiC fibers. The region is expected to turn into a lucrative SiC fibers market as it has a robust manufacturing base in countries such as Germany, Italy, and the UK. Moreover, rising investments in the manufacturing ability and production facility of SiC fibers are further expected to fuel the growth of the SiC fibers market in the European region. The construction of efficient nuclear power plants and the rising use of technical ceramics used in their constructions across Europe is anticipated to drive the sales for SiC fibers.
EUROPE SiC FIBERS MARKET SEGMENTATION
Europe SiC Fibers Market – By Form
Continuous
Woven Cloth
Others
Europe SiC Fibers Market – By Usage
Composites
Non-Composites
Europe SiC Fibers Market – By End-Use Industry
Aerospace and Defense Industrial, Others
Energy and Power
Industrial
Others
Europe SiC Fibers Market – By Country
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Rest Of Europe
