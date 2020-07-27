Sterilization Services Market in North America is expected to grow with a Revenue of US$1441.06Mn by 2027
Sterilization Services market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 868.21 Mn in 2019 to US$ 1,441.06 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.6% from the year 2020 to 2027.
The North America Sterilization Services Market is growing along with the Medical Device industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The health care settings such as hospitals, clinics and others encounters with large number of patients regularly. These patients carry various infections along with them. The health care facilities are potential source of infections. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at any given time, about 1 of every 25 hospitalized patients in the United States has a Health care–associated infections.
The United States is estimated to dominate the sterilization services market in the North American region. The growth of the sterilization services is attributed due to easy access to sterilization services, rising surgical procedures and other factors. The US has experienced an increase in surgical procedures and it is the sixth leading chronic health condition across the country.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Medical Device industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Sterilization Services in the market.
NORTH AMERICA STERILIZATION SERVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION
North America Sterilization Services Market – By Method
- Ethylene Oxide (ETO) Sterilization
- Gamma Sterilization
- Electron Beam Radiation Sterilization
- Steam Sterilization
- Other Sterilization Methods
North America Sterilization Services Market – By Service Type
- Contract Sterilization Services
- Sterilization Validation Services
North America Sterilization Services Market – By Mode of Delivery
- Offsite Sterilization Services
- Onsite Sterilization Services
North America Sterilization Services Market – By Mode of Delivery
- Medical Device Companies
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Food and Beverages
- Other End Users
North America Sterilization Services Market – By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Companies Mentioned
- BGS Beta-Gamma-Service GmbH & Co. KG
- Cosmed Group
- E-BEAM Services Inc
- Life Science Outsourcing Inc.
- MEDISTRI SA
- Midwest Sterilization Corporation
- Sterigenics U.S. LLC
- Microtrol Sterilisation Services Pvt Ltd.
- Cantel Medical
- STERIS plc.
