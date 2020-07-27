South Africa Contract Logistics Market by Technology Advancement and Future Outlook 2018 – 2027
The South Africa contract logistics market accounted to US$ 528.6 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 782.2 Mn by 2027.
The automotive sector contributes significant share in the country’s imports and exports, with foreign trade being the essence of South African’s economy. This offers a prosperous opportunity for the contract logistics players to expand their presence in South Africa and also boost the prospects for South Africa contract logistics market.
The South Africa Contract Logistics Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
The manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent times owing to huge investments coming up from the Government of South Africa. This expansion in the manufacturing industry is expected to embrace technological advancements to enhance plant productivity, maintain an edge with the customers, and gain competitive advantage. Steady and consistent economic growth worldwide is a major driving factor for the development and advancements in the manufacturing industry. Further, the manufacturing industry is presently found to be in the middle of a technological renaissance, which is changing the outlook, systems, and processes of the modern factory which would drive the adoptions for contract based logistics. This factor would propel the growth of South Africa contract logistics market.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for South Africa Contract Logistics Market in the market.
SOUTH AFRICA CONTRACT LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION
South Africa Contract Logistics Market – By Type
- Outsourcing
- Insourcing
South Africa Contract Logistics Market – By Services
- Transportation
- Warehousing
- Packaging Processes and Solutions
- Distribution
- Production Logistics
- Aftermarket Logistics
- Others
South Africa Contract Logistics Market – By End User
- Aerospace
- Automotive
- Consumer
- High-Tech
- Industrial
- Pharma & Healthcare
- Retail
- Others
South Africa Contract Logistics Market – Company Profiles
- Cargo Carriers (Pty) Limited
- Ceva Logistics AG
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post AG
- DSV A/S
- Imperial Logistics
- Laser Group
- Namlog
- Onelogix Group
- UPS Supply Chain Solutions
