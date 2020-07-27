The global respiratory care devices market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 10.1% during the estimated timeframe on the back of increasing screening of respiratory diseases. Additionally, the respiratory care devices have utilized the treatment, diagnosis, assessment, and rising growing focus of care of patients suffering from respiratory devices..

Segmentation:

Based on the therapeutic devices, the market is segmented into pap devices, ventilators, masks, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, humidifiers, inhalers, reusable resuscitators, oxygen hoods, and nitric oxide delivery units.

Based on the monitoring devices, the market is segmented into pulse oximeter sensors, pulse oximeters, pulse oximeter equipment, analyzers, and capnographs.

Based on the diagnostic devices, the market is segmented into spirometers, peak flow meters, polysomnography (PSG) devices, and other diagnostic devices.

Based on the accessories & consumables, the market is segmented into disposable masks, tracheostomy tubes, disposable resuscitators, nasal cannulas, and other.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, infectious diseases, and other diseases.

Based on the end user, the respiratory care devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory care, clinics, home care, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the Respiratory Care Devices Market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, the Americas are estimated to remain dominant in the global respiratory care devices market in the coming period owing to a surge in the adoption of advanced technologies in the healthcare industry and presence of the favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested that the deaths due to chronic respiratory diseases were 155,041 in 2015, and the number of people suffering from chronic bronchitis was 8.9 million in the U.S. only, which is likely to rise in coming years. Thus, the market for respiratory care devices in the region is likely to be benefited from the increase in the prevalence of the disease.

Europe is anticipated to hold the second-largest share in the revenue of the global respiratory care devices market owing to the increasing number of surgeries coupled with increasing frequency of diabetic patients in the region. Additionally, increasing investment for the adoption of advanced treatment devices and procedures is likely to benefit market growth in the coming years. However, the Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region owing to increasing respiratory diseases and disorders in the region. Further, the factor benefiting market growth include an increase in the adoption of several treatments and facilities in hospitals. The factors such as increasing investment for improving healthcare infrastructure, optimal treatment facilities, increasing disposable income and affordability of patients, and surge in medical tourism in the region are benefiting the market growth. Additionally, rising government support for raising public awareness about the respiratory diseases and availability of newer devices.

Market Key Players

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed, Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Chart Industries, Inc. (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Hamilton Medical AG (Switzerland) in the report on the same market.

