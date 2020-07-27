Global Power Sunroof Market Size Information By Material (Glass And Fabric), By Sunroof Type (Top-Mount, Panoramic, Solar And Others), By Vehicles (Sedan/Hatchback, SUV and others) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

The global Power Sunroof Market Size is estimated to expand at 11% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the rising production of vehicles, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Sunroof is one of the latest iconic style choices for cars. It is an opening on top of a car allowing fresh air and light enter the interior of the car. They can be automatically or manually operated depending on the type of the car and are available in various sizes, shapes, and styles.

Drivers and Constraints Analysising the Market

Evolution of diversified technologies is creating new opportunities within the automotive sector. With the rising global population, the demand for vehicles is also growing, thereby leading to the increase in production of automobiles. Developments in component material coupled with the growing number of factories installed sunroofs are likely to analysis the market positively in the coming years. Customized sunroof tracks which are designed and built using special machinery according to the customer requirement is a major trend expected to gain traction in the global market. Also, consumer preference for alternative fuel vehicles has influenced to build sunroofs integrated with built-in solar cells.

On the flip side, problems related to design and manufacturing glass sunroofs are likely to hamper the market growth globally owing to the change in the center of gravity due to increased weight on the rooftop.

Global Power Sunroof Market Size: Segmental Analysis

The global Power Sunroof Market Size has been segmented on the basis of material, sunroof type, vehicles, and region.

By mode of material, the global Power Sunroof Market Size has been segmented into fabric and glass. Among these, the global market is anticipated to be dominated by glass followed by fabric. The glass type sunroofs are the most preferred type as they provide an open and spacious atmosphere along with better transparency. Besides, manufacturers have started implementing on glass technology in order to reduce the consumption of fuel and carbon emission of vehicles. For instance, the lightweight technology from Webasto comes with polycarbonate components, where the roof panels are made of Glass ProTec safety glass.

By mode of sunroof type, the market has been segmented into top-mount, panoramic, solar, and others.

By mode of vehicles, the market has been segmented into commercial vehicle and passenger vehicle. Passenger vehicles are sub-segmented into Sedan/Hatchback, premium cars, and others. Hatchback and Sedan cars exhibit remarkable opportunities for the Power Sunroof Market Size since it is a prominent segment in the automotive industry and also since sunroofs are used to lend a stylish look to these vehicles.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global Power Sunroof Market Size span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Among all the regions, Europe is anticipated to dominate the global sunroof market closely followed by North America both in terms of volume and value. The panoramic sunroof is the fastest growing segment which is estimated to dominate the market in this region. The European region has been witnessing a high demand for luxury vehicles which is further expected to trigger the demand for installing power sunroof in the vehicles.

North America is presumed to hold the second position in the global market owing to the increasing production of passenger cars. The United States is estimated to dominate the market in this region.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR owing to the increasing demand for passenger cars. Moreover, development of automotive manufacturing industries in countries such as South Korea and Japan is likely to stimulate the market growth during the assessment period.

Industry News

Mahindra XUV 300 has been spied with an Electric Sunroof. The compact SUV might launch in the coming year to take on Ford Ecosport, Vitara Brezza, and Tata Nexon and is expected to be priced ranging from 6.5 lakhs up to 10 lakhs. The XUV 300 will come with an electric sunroof in the top-end variant.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market are Webasto (U.S.), Inteva (U.S.), Preh IMA Automation (PIA), Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd (Japan), Aisin Seiki (Japan), BOS (Germany), Inalfa Roof Systems (Netherlands), Magna International (Canada), Automotive Sunroof Company (Canada), Evansville (U.S.), and Yachiyo Industry Company Ltd. (Japan).

