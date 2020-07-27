The North America human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 446.39 Mn in 2025 from US$ 113.88 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.5% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, increasing focus on human microbiome therapies and growing technological advancements in human microbiome and next-generation sequencing. Whereas, strict government guidelines and lack of knowledge and detailed examination is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The North America Human Microbiome Market is growing along with the Biotechnology

industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

US is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Human microbiome across the North American region through the forecast period. The application of the human microbiome are beneficial for various treatment areas such as cancer, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), diabetes, autoimmune diseases and more. To be specific with the applications of the human microbiome, it plays important role in the developments in wide range of diseases and disorders which includes cardiovascular disease, cancer, autoimmune, neurological disorders and more. Therefore, various programs are being organized in the country to grow the awareness of probiotics and prebiotics in order to enhance the human microbiome.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Biotechnology

industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Human Microbiome Market in the market.

NORTH AMERICA HUMAN MICROBIOME- MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Product

• Probiotics

• Foods

• Prebiotics

• Medical Foods

• Diagnostic Device

• Drugs

• Supplements

By Disease

• Obesity

• Diabetes

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Cancer

• Mental Disorders

• Others

By Application

• Therapeutics

• Diagnostics

By Country

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

Companies Mentioned

• Enterome

• MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC

• Rebiotix Inc.

• Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

• Osel Inc.

• Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

• Metabiomics Corporate

• Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

• DuPont

• BiomX Ltd.

