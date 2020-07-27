North America ENT chairs market was valued US$ 81.05 Mn in the year 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 158.26 Mn by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

The North America ENT Chairs Market is growing along with the Medical Device industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

US accounted largest share in the North America ENT chairs market. The growth of the ENT chairs market in this region is primarily due to increasing number of otolaryngology practitioners, rising disposable income of the population, and increasing concerns for ENT among patients. The US ENT chairs market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecast period.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Medical Device industry and this is expected to cause the demand for ENT Chairs in the market.

NORTH AMERICA ENT CHAIRS MARKET– MARKET SEGMENTATION

North America ENT chairs Market – By Type

Manual ENT Chairs

Programmed ENT Chairs

North America ENT chairs Market – By End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

Haag-Streit Holding AG

Optomic

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Global Surgical Corporation

Olsen

GREINER GmbH

Happersberger otopront GmbH

G. HEINEMANN MEDIZINTECHNIK GMBH

UMF Medical

Nox India Corporation

Arsimed Medical

