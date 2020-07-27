Agrobiologic are a diverse group of products derived from naturally occurring microorganisms, plant extracts, beneficial insects or other organic matter. They usually fall into two or three main categories, depending on their use in agriculture. Bioinfertility (plant nutrition products).

The North America Agricultural Biologicals market is accounted to US$ 2,787.7 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 8,144.9 Mn by 2027.

Agricultural biologics (or biologics) are valuable crop production and protection tools that are derived from, contain, or use naturally occurring processes. They use nature’s own defenses to protect plants from pests.

A chemical can be defined in an introductory general chemistry textbook as “any material with a defined chemical composition.” By law, “chemical” may include both pure substances and mixtures of defined compositions or manufacturing processes.

The North America Agricultural Biologicals market is growing along with the chemicals and materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The North American agricultural biopharmaceutical market is segmented based on sources such as microorganisms, biochemicals. In 2018, the Microbial segment accounted for the largest share of the North American agrochemical market, while the Biochemical segment also occupied a large share of the market. Microorganisms are mainly used as a source of agricultural biologics. Microorganisms are small bacterial and fungal organisms that can be classified as fungi, bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and so on. Improves soil nutrient uptake, provides insect control for protection against disease and increases yield. It is widely known for its ability to absorb important nutrients such as nitrogen, potassium, phosphorus and sulfur, and to solve key agricultural problems such as plant health management, crop productivity and soil health. Organic pollutants. Higher development costs for chemical produce and stringent regulations that limit the increased use of chemical or synthetic products are driving the growth of the microbial market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the chemicals and materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Agricultural biologics assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICA AGRICULTURAL BIOLOGICALS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Bio pesticides

Bio stimulants

Bio fertilizers

By Source

Microbials

Bio chemicals

Others

By Application Mode

Foliar Sprays

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

By Applications

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

By Country

S.

Canada

Mexico

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Biolchim S.p.A.

Certis USA L.L.C.

DowDuPont Inc.

Isagro S.p.A.

Koppert Biologicals Systems

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Syngenta

UPL

Valent BioSciences LLC

