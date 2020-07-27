The Global Drug-Device Combination Products Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The global drug-device combination products market was valued at $81,374 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $139,193 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Drug-device combination products comprise of two or more regulated components, which work in coordination. These components involve a medical device, which is used to administer a therapeutic drug in the patient’s body. Currently, the best-known example of drug-device combination product is the drug-eluting stents that are scaffolds coated with a therapeutic drug to prevent growth of tissue scars in an artery.

The Drug-Device Combination Products Industry is extremely competitive and consolidated because of the existence of several established companies that are adopting different marketing strategies to increase their market share. The vendors engaged in the sector are outlined based on their geographic reach, financial performance, strategic moves, and product portfolio. The vendors are gradually widening their strategic moves, along with customer interaction.

By Product:

Drug-eluting stent Coronary drug-eluting stent Peripheral drug-eluting stent Infusion pump Implantable infusion pump Insulin infusion pump Patient-controlled analgesia pump



By Application

Cardiovascular disease Diabetes Respiratory problem Cancer treatment Antimicrobial application



The research on the Drug-Device Combination Products market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Drug-Device Combination Products market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020-2027.

LIST OF TOP KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories Medtronic Plc Smith & Nephew Plc Boston Scientific Corporation GlaxoSmithKline plc Becton, Dickinson and Company Johnson & Johnson Novartis AG Bayer AG Baxter International Inc.



Drug-Device Combination Products market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The key questions answered in the report:

-What will be the market size and growth rate in the 2020 year?

-What are the key factors driving the global Drug-Device Combination Products market?

-What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

-Who are the key vendors in the global Drug-Device Combination Products market?

-Trending factors influencing the market shares of Drug-Device Combination Products?

-What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

Table of Contents

Global Drug-Device Combination Products in 2020, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

4 Production by Regions

5 Consumption by Regions

6 Market Size by Type

7 Market Size by Application

8 Manufacturers Profiles

10 Consumption Forecast

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

