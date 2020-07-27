Market Scope

Global mobile backend as a service market 2020 value by 2023 is expected to be USD 87 Billion, says Market Research Future (MRFR). The market can expect to post a phenomenal growth rate of 64% between 2017 and 2023, which is the forecast period.

Top Drivers and Main Barriers

The mobile backend as a service industry, in the past few years, has noted substantial investments, projects, corporations, acquisitions and mergers. These activities are some of the most significant factors that are inducing the growth of the MBaaS market. Other growth-fostering factors in the global market include the increasing use of smartphones as well as mobile devices, rising number of application developers and users around the world, and the mounting need to develop and install the application.

The exciting trend of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) has picked up considerable speed and various Backend as a Service suppliers in the market are spending huge amounts of funds to accelerate this development. The MBaaS market gets a massive boost from the surging adoption of cloud-based applications as well as smartphones combined with the accelerated demand for fast deployment as well as development.

Mobile backend as a service market size can expand quite favorably in the near future, given the high popularity of the internet of things (IoT) and cloud applications among SMEs as well as large enterprises. Some other factors responsible for the strong market demand across the globe include shorter time to market, reduced development cost, multi-platform development and real-time access to data, among others.

Market Segmentation

The Mobile Backend as a Service Market has been segmented on the basis of Service type, Operating System, Organization Size and end-user.

The service types listed in the report are identity and access management, data and application integration, professional services and usage analytics, support and maintenance service.

Given the operating system, the market has been considered for android, iOS, window OS, blackberry and others.

Depending on the organization size, the segments are large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.

The end-user-based segments are BFSI, telecommunication and IT, healthcare, retail and wholesale, manufacturing, media, entertainment and gaming and others. The telecommunication and IT sector are expected to make high use of mobile applications, thus gaining the highest spot in the market. BFSI and the gaming sector are also exploring Mobile Backend as a Service can garner significant traction in Mobile Backend as a Service Market in the near future.

Regional Insight

The worldwide market for Mobile Backend as a Service has been extensively covered in the MRFR report, with all the latest trends and opportunities examined with respect to the regions of Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North Americas, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Surge in technological advancements owing to smart mobile usage in a bid to develop mobile applications has made North America the leading market for mobile backend as a service. The presence of a large number of renowned companies like Microsoft, IBM and Oracle also benefit the regional market. Intense competition within the telecom industry, given the surge in the mobile application segment along with the availability of various crucial mobile applications, also works in favor of the market in the region.

APAC is emerging as a highly promising regional market for mobile backend as a service and can achieve a substantial growth rate in the following years. The main reason is the high number of lucrative opportunities that lie within developing countries like India, Japan, Australia, China, and others.

Trends, like bring your own device (BYOD), have fostered the need for application development, which can mean significant market growth in Europe during the appraisal period.

Significant Companies

Mobile Backend Service Software vendors in the market are Built.IO Backend (U.S), Exadel, Inc (U.S), Appcelerator, Inc. (U.S), AnyPresence, Inc. (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), CloudMine, Inc. (U.S), KII Corporation (Japan), Kony, Inc. (U.S), Kinvey, Inc. (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), Oracle Corporation (U.S), to mention a few

