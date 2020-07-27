Military 3D Printing Market Is Estimated To Witness A CAGR Of 28% From 2018 To 2023.

Key Players

The key players in military 3D printing market are Stratasys (U.S.), 3D Systems Corporation (U.S.), The Exone Company (U.S.), EOS GmbH (Germany), Arcam AB (Sweden), Norsk Titanium AS (U.S.), American Elements (U.S.), Cimetrix Solutions (Canada), Artec Europe (Luxembourg), 3T RPD (U.K), Optomec Inc. (Mexico), Initial (France), Markforged (U.S.), Smg3D (U.K), and Engineering & Manufacturing Services (U.S.).

Market Highlights:

3D printing is the process of building three-dimensional objects and creates lightweight aircraft parts.. The growing capabilities in additive manufacturing have led to the increasing demand for the development of 3D printing. However, some shortcomings such as the high cost of 3D printing parts and lack of standard process control will restrain the growth of this market. The market for military 3D printing is estimated to witness a CAGR of 28% during the forecast period.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The increasing applicability of 3D printing technology in various industries will boost the market in North America. The rising military spending in countries such as India and China will boost the market in Asia-Pacific.

Meanwhile, in 2017, Stratasys Ltd signed a contract with Airbus to produce 3D printed polymer parts for A350 XWB aircraft. In 2015, 3D Systems signed a contract with Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop advanced aerospace and defense 3D printing manufacturing capabilities. Moreover, the emergence of 3D printing in the product development stage for defense companies has boosted the market.

The scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Military 3D Printing Market, tracking five market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the military 3D printing market through its offering, application, platform, process, technology, and region.

By Offering

Printer

Material

Software

Service

By Application

Functional Part Manufacturing

Tooling

Prototyping

By Platform

Airborne

Land

Naval

Space

By Process

Power Bed Fusion

Material Extrusion

Vat Photo Polymerisation

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Direct Energy Deposition

Sheet Lamination

By Technology

Stereo Lithography

Fuse Deposition Modelling

Selective Laser Sintering

Direct Metal Laser Sintering

Polyjet Printing

Inkjet Printing

Electron Beam Melting

Laser Metal Deposition

Digital Light Processing

Laminated Object Manufacturing

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

