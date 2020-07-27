Liquid Milk Replacers Market Highlights

Liquid Milk Replacers Market are fed to infant livestock prior to weaning. Players active in the global Liquid Milk Replacers Market are expected to witness lucrative opportunities in the coming years due to the increasing consumption of liquid milk replacers for lambs, piglets, kids, foals, dogs, and cats. Rising concerns regarding the health of orphan dogs, cats, and calves are expected to boost the sales of liquid milk replacers as they are a suitable alternative to mother’s milk. However, the high prices of medicated liquid milk replacers and lack of awareness regarding the availability and benefits of milk replacers are expected to hamper market growth.

The global Liquid Milk Replacers Market has been segmented by type, livestock, and region.

Based on type, the global Liquid Milk Replacers Market has been divided into medicated and non-medicated. The non-medicated segment is expected to garner the larger revenue share of the global market owing to the prolonged consumption period of non-medicated liquid milk replacers. These milk replacers are fed to calves, piglets, lambs, or any other infant livestock for four to five weeks. Moreover, non-medicated liquid milk replacers are available at lower costs than medicated liquid milk replacers. Thus, the non-medicated segment is expected to garner the larger market share. However, the medicated liquid milk replacers segment is projected to register the higher growth rate during the forecast period owing to the importance of feeding medicated liquid milk replacers to infant livestock in the first one to two weeks of their birth. Medicated liquid milk replacers help in protecting infant livestock from diseases and nutrient deficiencies.

Some of the key players in the global Liquid Milk Replacers Market are CHS Inc. (US), Southern Fuel & Farm Supplies Ltd (Ireland), Nutreco Holding N.V. (Netherlands), PetAg Inc. (US), Lactalis American Group, Inc (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Calva Products, LLC (US), LAND O’LAKES, INC. (US), Cargill, Incorporated (US), and Hi-Pro Feeds LP (US).

Regional Analysis

The global Liquid Milk Replacers Market has been segmented, on the basis of region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the rest of the world.

Europe is expected to gain the largest market share during the review period owing to the rising concerns regarding animal health in the region. The livestock industry accounts for approximately 45% of the total agricultural contribution to the European economy annually, as per the Animal Task Force, a European public-private platform. Countries such as Denmark, the UK, Ireland, and Belgium are expected to contribute significantly to regional market growth.

