The Europe Road Marking materials Market was valued at US$ 1,465.55 million in 2018, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027, to reach US$ 2,482.63 million by 2027.

The Europe Road Marking Material Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The chemical and materials industry is one of the major industries in Europe, suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. For instance, China is the global hub of manufacturing and the largest raw material supplier for various European industries. The overall market break down due to COVID-19 is also affecting the market growth of road marking materials due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn in world economy.

COVID-19 outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread across the globe at a rapid pace. China, Italy, Iran, Spain, the Republic of Korea, France, Germany, and the US are among countries that have been the worst affected by this pandemic, in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths as of March 2020. The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for immunochemistry assays in the market.

Europe Road Marking Material Market Segmentation:

Europe Road Marking Materials Market – by Type

Performance-Based Markings

Paint-Based Markings



Europe Road Marking Materials Market – by Application

Road and Highway Marking

Parking Lot Marking

Factory Marking

Airport Marking

Antiskid Marking

Others



Company Profiles

The 3M Company

Aximum S.A.Ennis-Flint, Inc.

Geveko Markings IncSealMaster

SWARCO AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Helios GroupEvonik Industries AG

Asian Paints Limited

