The India Manufacturing ERP market accounted to US$ 262.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 712.7 Mn by 2027.

Manufacturing ERP delivers manufacturing-specific functionalities that streamline and automate core business and manufacturing processes. Modern manufacturing ERPs are built into the same databases that run everyday business processes and applications, creating a complete business management platform.

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is a process that companies use to manage and integrate critical parts of their business. The ERP software system can also integrate planning, purchase inventory, sales, marketing, finance, human resources and more.

The Technology, Media and Telecom sector is a group of industries that includes the majority of companies focused on new technologies. As this industry segment is widespread, it may be convenient to divide TMT into sub-sectors such as hardware, semiconductor, software, media and communications.

The India Manufacturing ERP market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Companies around the world, especially small businesses, are quite skeptical about investing in new software and solutions. This is due to the high initial capital expenditures and the costs associated with subsequent ongoing upgrades and maintenance. Budget constraints. Small businesses are no exception to this list. It’s clear that new companies are a little reluctant to adopt this solution.

Companies adopting ERP solutions need to be well educated and informed by solution providers about the costs associated with software licenses and the implementation complexity associated with renewals, maintenance, service fees, training, consulting, etc. there is. Therefore, these factors could hinder the growth of the Indian manufacturing ERP market.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Manufacturing ERP Market assays in the market.

India Manufacturing ERP MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-User Industry

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Metallurgy

Pharmaceuticals

Energy

Food & Beverage

Chemicals

Retail & Garments

Others

Company Profiles

CBO Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

CRIMS (Unicode Solutions)

Gamut Infosystems Ltd.

SAP SE

Netsoft Solutions India Private Limited

Teknovative Solution

Epicor Software Corporation

Oracle Corporation

The Sage Group plc

Infor Inc.

