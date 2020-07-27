The Europe PACS and RIS market is expected to reach US$ 1,329.87 Million in 2027 from US$ 752.02 Million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020-2027.

The Radiation Information System (RIS) is the core system for electronic management of the imaging department. RIS complements HIS (Hospital Information Systems) and PACS (Image Archiving and Communication Systems) and is important for an efficient workflow in radiology.

PACS removes the physical and temporal barriers associated with traditional film-based image retrieval, distribution, and display. The Radiology Information System (RIS) is a computerized database used by radiology departments to store, manipulate, and distribute radiation data and images of patients.

The Europe PACS and RIS market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The platform provides clinicians a better overview of every patient, helping in quick diagnosis with the help of multimodality clinical applications developed for evaluation of patient data. The excellent benefits provided by these newly approved as well as launched products are expected to drive the demand for the market in the region, during the forecast period.

Germany is expected to lead the market in the Europe region owing to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the country. Furthermore, increase in the cases of cancer in Germany is also spurring the market growth at an exponential rate.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for PACS and RIS assays in the market.

NORTH AMERICA PACS AND RIS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

• Picture Archiving And Communication System (PACS)

o Dental PACS

o Cardiology PACS

o Oncology PACS

o Orthopedic PACS

o Others

• Radiology Information System (RIS)

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Deployment

• Web-Based

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centers

• Other End Users

By Geography

• Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

Company Profiles

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Siemens AG

• Cerner Corporation

• IBM

• Novarad

• Agfa-Gevaert Group

• INFINITT Healthcare Co., Ltd.

