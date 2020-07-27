Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Market Share 2020 Global Key Players Analysis, Industry Trend and Segmentation, Forecast to 2026
Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Market 2020
This report studies the global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster market status and forecast, categorizes the global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BNBM
Saint-Gobain
Etex Corp
Knauf
USG
National Gypsum
Boral
Yoshino
Baier
Jason
K Lakshmi Cement
Mohta Cement
THRAKON
Walplast
Trimurti
MagicPlas
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Gypsum Board
Gypsum Plaster
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Other
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Market Research Report 2018
1 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster
1.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Gypsum Board
1.2.3 Gypsum Plaster
1.3 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Segment by Application
1.3.1 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.1 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
…
7 Global Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BNBM
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BNBM Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Saint-Gobain
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Etex Corp
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Etex Corp Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Knauf
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Knauf Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 USG
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 USG Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 National Gypsum
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 National Gypsum Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Boral
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Boral Gypsum Boards and Gypsum Plaster Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
Continued….
NOTE : Our Team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.
