Global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Size Information Report, by Component (Electronic Control Units, Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, Sensors), By Vehicle (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle), by support technology (Gasoline Turbocharger and GPF) and by Regions – Global Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis:

An exhaustive study offered by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Size is expected to register a moderate CAGR across the projection period 2016 to 2023. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient technologies is poised to drive the expansion of the global market over the next couple of years. GDI is a new technology and has already gained much popularity in recent years. The future trajectory of the market, as assured by this MRFR study, is set to remain attractive in the years to come.

The rising price of fuels has led to an increase in demand for technologies that minimizes wastage of fuel and ensures optimum utilization. Thus, GDI is prognosticated to attract a larger customer base over the next few years. The revenues are anticipated to skyrocket for the market players in the forthcoming years. In addition, it reduces carbon emissions by considerable percentage. This, in turn, is likely to propel expansion of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Size in the nearby future. Rising implementation of favorable laws is also anticipated to expedite market growth over the review period.

Manufacturers are projected to invest in innovative technologies, which is likely to dominate the growth pattern of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Size in the upcoming years. Other factors expected to fuel demand for GDIs are rising adoption of alternative fuels, the ongoing trend of engine downsizing, etc.

Market Segmentation:

The segments of the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Size, on the basis of component, are Fuel Injectors, Fuel Pumps, Electronic Control Units, and Sensors.

On the basis of vehicle, the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Size has been divided into commercial Vehicle and passenger Vehicle.

The global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Size, based on support technology, has been bifurcated into gasoline turbocharger and GPF.

Regional Analysis:

A detailed assessment of the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Size on a regional and country-level basis is covered in this MRFR analysis. The major regions identified for the study are – North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). North America is poised to dictate the growth trajectory of the global market owing to the rising demand for passenger vehicles. Europe is also expected to exhibit a substantial growth pace due to similar trends in demand for passenger vehicles. Thus, these regional segments are anticipated to witness a boosted revenue generation in the years to come.

Robust growth being observed in the automotive industry in Asia Pacific is likely to lead the growth of the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Size in the region in the forthcoming years. Technological innovations are also prognosticated to benefit the expansion of the market over the next few years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Bosch (Germany), Delphi (U.K.), Denso (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), Stanadyne (U.S.), Magneti Marelli (Italy), MSR-Jebsen Technologies (China), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Eaton Corporation (IRELAND), and Bajaj Auto (India) are few of the major players of the global Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Size assessed in this MRFR analysis. The players are investing in the expansion of their technical capabilities, which is likely to intensify competition in the market over the next couple of years. The approaches such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, product innovations, partnerships, etc. are presumed to support the robust competition in the Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) Market Size in the years to come.

Industry Developments:

In September 2019, Delphi Technologies, pioneering in vehicle propulsion and aftermarket solutions, has announced the launch of 500+ bar GDi (Gasoline Direct Injection) system. The product is designed to reduce particulate emissions by up to 50%. It eliminates the need for expensive engine re-designs for most of the applications.

