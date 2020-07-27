Event logistics involves transporting, managing, and coordinating the physical movement of goods; sharing information from the event manager to the appropriate venue where the event is held to satisfy customer requirements; and contracting firms specialized in handling functions such as storage, warehousing, and freight and storage. The logistics event industry consists of four categories of activities: entertainment activities, sporting events, trade fairs, and other events, including cultural gatherings, festivals, business conferences, and government-sponsored events. The planning for each event can vary with the complexity of the events. This may include comprehensive procurement, storage, delivery, monitoring, disposal, and cleanup preparation. Even site rectification can be a significant part of big events.

Leading Event Logistics Market Players:

The market is driven by growing events in the e-commerce sector. Additionally, the increasing demand for qualified event logistics services is anticipated to fuel event logistics market growth. Rapid urbanization and the consequent rise in disposable incomes have contributed to increased mobile app adoption. That, in addition, has contributed to the global e-commerce sector’s growth and increased the number of e-commerce trade events. Such innovations created a need for efficient distribution systems in inventory management. While the industry continues to grow, demand for event logistics will greatly increase over the projected period. One of the major challenges for market growth is high labor costs and aggressive pricing. With the increasing demand for VAS and specialist skilled supply chain solutions in the event logistics market, the industry is becoming highly competitive in terms of service pricing. Providers in the global event logistics industry are under relentless consumer pressure to keep prices down. Because of the fuel price volatility, the income from fixed-term contracts with customers has reduced. Customers expect lower tariffs as contracts are being extended. One of the major trends that are gaining traction in the industry is the incorporation of smart devices into railcar movers. Intelligent railcar mover has integrated smart systems such as Telematics and advanced IT and monitoring systems, which help increase operational performance. Real-time information about the movement and speed of railcar movers is registered, which is shared with all stakeholders within the supply chain.

