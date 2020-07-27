The rise in the supply of renewable energy would enable an adequate replacement to carbon-intensive energy sources, which in turn leads to considerable reduction in global warming emissions. This factor is expected to positively impact the growth of the solar photovoltaic (PV) market. Additionally, renewable form of energy provides electricity at an affordable rate across the world, which can help stabilize energy prices in the future. According to the report by Business Market Insights, Europe Photovoltaic Market is expected to reach US$ 177.58 Million by 2027 with CAGR of 18.5%.

Photovoltaic are best known as a method for generating electric power by using solar cells to convert energy from the sun into a flow of electrons by the photovoltaic effect. Solar cells produce direct current electricity from sunlight which can be used to power equipment or to recharge a battery.

The Europe Photovoltaic Market is growing along with the Energy and Power industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Photovoltaic energy is the energy produced by the radiation of the sun. This energy is transformed into electricity with the help of photovoltaic cells. This electricity can then be used in powering electrical equipment, fed into the electricity network for use or stored in a battery. On a commercial scale, photovoltaic technology is used in solar lamps, parking meters, emergency telephones, trash compactors, temporary traffic signs, charging stations, and remote guard posts and signals. Moreover, it is also used in solar panel of solar buses and cars to provide electricity to run the vehicle motor. Furthermore, in the agricultural sector, photovoltaic electricity is widely used in solar drying to dry crops faster. It is also used to generate electricity to run water pumps and is a cheaper option than new electric lines for providing power to remote locations. Moreover, in industrial sector, photovoltaic energy is used in the aerospace & defence sector to generate electricity for smooth working of satellites in space. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for photovoltaic energy.

Europe Photovoltaic – MARKET SEGMENTATION

European Photovoltaic Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Utility

European Photovoltaic Market by Component

Cell

Optics

Tracker

European Photovoltaic Market by Country

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

European Photovoltaic Market – Companies Mentioned

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kyocera Corporation

Sharp Corporation

JA Solar Co., Ltd

Renesola Co. Ltd

Trina Solar

Jink Solar

Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd.

