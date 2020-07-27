Europe Nanocopper Oxide market was valued at US$ 14,465.7thousand in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 48,974.0 by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The Europe Nanocopper Oxide Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Nanocopper oxide is a red or brown to black nanomaterial available in various forms and is used to meet the needs of the diversified user base. These nanoparticles possess several chemical and physical attributes including antimicrobial and antibiocide properties, photovoltaic properties, relatively stability, and superconductivity. They are generally used in small quantities to boost the performance of the endproduct; they are also considered to be cost-efficient advanced solutions.

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Chemicals & materials is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. TheUS, Italy, and China are thehub of manufacturing and are among the most significant raw material suppliers for various industries in other countries. The overall market breakdown due to COVID-19 is also affecting the growth of the nanocopper oxide market due to shutting down of factories, obstacle in supply chain, and downturn of the global economy.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for NANOCOPPER OXIDE in the market.

Nanomaterials such as nanocopper oxides are being extensively used to offer better functionalities to paints. Several studies have been conducted to evaluate the potential benefits of nanomaterials. These materials make the paint water/dirt repellent, impart UV-protection and scratch resistance, and provide antimicrobial activities, along with increasing the overall life of paints. CuO NPs are commonly used as pigments in the production of polymer-coated materials.

EUROPE NANOCOPPER OXIDE MARKET SEGMENTATION

Nanocopper OxideMarket – By End-User

Electricals and Electronics

Paints and Coatings

Catalysts

Energy Storage

Others



Company Profiles

American Elements

nanoComposix

PlasmaChem GmbH

SkySpringNanomaterials Inc.

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

Nanoshel LLC

