The Europe Metagenomics market is expected to reach US$ 89.7 Mn in 2027 from US$ 48.6 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018-2027.

The growth of the market is driven by the factors such as technological advancements in the metagenomics, growing preference for Metagenomics over traditional methods and wide range metagenomics applications, in the Europe region. Whereas, highly priced metagenomics technology is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The Europe Metagenomics Market is growing along with the Biotechnology industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Owing to factor that the cost of the metagenomics is been subsidize by the venture capitalists and the innovative technology by the market leaders that enables the access to the metagenomics studies are likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Germany is measured as the biggest hub for biotechnology in Europe and across the world owing to presence of large biotechnology players, high-tech research labs and massive funding for conduction of research and development. Germany is a country where various biotechnological companies reside than any other countries in Europe. The country is also accounted in the international list of toppers for the number of studies that are in pipeline.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Biotechnology industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Metagenomics Market in the market.

EUROPE METAGENOMICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Product

Instruments & Software

Consumables

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

By Country

France

Germany

U.K.

Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Illumina Inc.

F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Ltd.

Pacific Bioscience of California, Inc.

