Identity verification services are used by companies to ensure that users or customers provide information associated with the identity of a real person. Services may verify the authenticity of physical identification documents such as driver’s licenses, passports, or nationally issued identification documents through written verification. In addition, identification (field) verification is required against independent and trusted sources such as credit bureaus and proprietary government data.

Europe identity verification market is expected to grow from US$ 1.46 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.40 Billion by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 13.3% from the year 2020 to 2027.

The Technology, Media and Telecom sector is a group of industries that includes the majority of companies focused on new technologies. As this industry segment is widespread, it may be convenient to divide TMT into sub-sectors such as hardware, semiconductor, software, media and communications.

The Europe Identity Verification market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The UK is also a member of the European Union, the Commonwealth, G7, G20, and IMF among many others. Currently, the UK has by far the strongest ecosystem for the adoption and growth of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. The capital of UK, London, is the most preferred hub for AI and machine learning companies. Due to the evolving digital ecosystem, the demand for the secure business transaction is increasing at a fast pace. Owing to these factors, the future of identity verification solutions looks promising in the UK. Also, the presence of many innovation/research centers for Artificial Intelligence has enabled the country to get charted among one of the world’s promising markets for the development of AI-based identity verification solutions. The banking industry is one of the key adopters of identity verification solutions, and it is expected to drive the future market growth of identity verification market during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Identity verification assays in the market.

EUROPE IDENTITY VERIFICATION MARKET – SEGMENTATION

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment

On-Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By End-User

BFSI

Government & Defense

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

By Country

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

ACUANT, INC.

AUTHENTEQ

GEMALTO N.V. (THALES GROUP)

IDEMIA

MITEK SYSTEMS, INC.

EXPERIAN INFORMATION SOLUTIONS, INC.

JUMIO

LEXISNEXIS

ONFIDO

TRULIOO

