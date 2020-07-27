Europe Digital transformation Market 2020 to 2027: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Strategies, Analysis and Forecast

Europe Digital transformation market is expected to grow from US$ 92.7 Bn in 2019 to US$ 520.4 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 26.0% from the year 2020 to 2027.

Digital transformation is the use of new, fast, and frequently changing digital technologies to solve problems. The conversion of non-digital transformation processes or manual processes into digital processes. One example of digital transformation is cloud computing.

Digital transformation (DT or DX [1]) is the use of new, fast and frequently changing digital technologies to solve problems. It is the conversion of processes that were not digital or manual into digital processes.

One example of digital transformation is cloud computing. Reduce reliance on user-owned hardware and reliance on subscription-based cloud services. Some of these digital solutions enhance the capabilities of traditional software products (such as Microsoft Office compared to Office 365), while others are completely cloud-based.

The Europe Digital Transformation market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

It is expected that these expectations will continue to evolve over time, encouraging companies to deliver advanced services in innovative ways and to adopt complex technology, operational capabilities, and marketing approaches. In this dynamic context, there are significant opportunities to generate revenue, reduce costs and enhance the customer experience. To achieve these, companies are implementing digital solutions and abandoning traditional ways of working. By rethinking traditional operating models that prevent businesses from achieving their potential and combining digital technologies and operational capabilities in a synchronized way, companies are able to take new levels of agility, efficiency. Can form a customer-centric strategy that can withstand speed, speed, and accuracy. Thus, changing customer experiences are driving companies to implement digital solutions to compete effectively with rivals.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Digital transformation assays in the market.

EUROPE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION MARKET-SEGMENTATION

By Component

Solution

Service

By Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Europe Digital Transformation Market By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT & Telecom

Logistics & Transportation

Manufacturing

Others

Europe Digital Transformation Market By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

IBM Corporation

Accenture

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Capgemini

Adobe Systems

Google, Inc.

Dell, Inc.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

