Europe Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market Set to Showcase during 2019-2025 with top Key Companies, Applications and types
Europe brain aneurysm treatment market is expected to reach US$ 1,768.43 Mn by 2027 from US$ 644.84 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2020 to 2027.
The Europe Brain Aneurysm Treatment Market is growing along with the Healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Europe brain aneurysm treatment market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to the escalating prevalence of associated risk factors such as hypertension and brain strokes. Also, European market players might find growth opportunities with the rising number of market approvals for their products. Germany is among the major countries in the brain aneurysm treatment market in this region.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Brain Aneurysm Treatment in the market.
Europe Brain Aneurysm Treatment – Market Segmentation
By Type
- Surgery
- Medication
By Condition
- Unruptured Aneurysm
- Ruptured Aneurysm
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
By Country
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
Company Profiles
- Stryker Corporation
- MicroPort Scientific Corporation
- Terumo Corporation
- Penumbra, Inc.
- Medtronic
- Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
- KANEKA CORPORATION
- Mizuho Medical Co,Ltd.
- adeor medical AG
- Evasc Medical Systems Corp.
