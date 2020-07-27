The Europe Blueberry Extract market was valued at US$ 47.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 114.7 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

A rich source of nutrients and antioxidants, blueberry extracts include beneficial botanical compounds such as flavonol quercetin and anthocyanins, a class of compounds that reduce inflammation and protect against heart disease and cancer. is included.

Blueberry and bilberry extracts are also touted as dietary supplements that help reduce the risk of macular degeneration, an irreversible condition that occurs when the central part of the retina, the macula, deteriorates. The retina is the tissue behind the eye that detects light.

The food and beverage industry is all companies involved in the processing, packaging and distribution of raw food ingredients. This includes fresh cooked and packaged foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The Europe Blueberry Extract market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00011463/request-trial

The market for dietary supplements and functional food and beverage products is strongly driven by the shift toward health management practices along with increasing healthcare costs and a growing burden of lifestyle diseases. Dietary supplements are consumed to increase the intake of essential nutritional components in the human body. Factors such as healthy living, increasing standards, and consumption of healthy food products are becoming an essential factor in the healthcare and nutraceutical industry. Consumers are demanding dietary supplements and functional food products so as to promote their health. Further, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases across developed and developing economies such as the Germany, France, Russia, and UK are also contributing to the growth of these industries. This has led to heavy investments by industry players in research and technological innovations to develop products that help maintain human health and the treatment of several diseases.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Food and Beverages industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Blueberry Extract assays in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Europe Blueberry Extract Market – By Form

Liquid

Powder

Dried (Dehydrated)

Puree

Europe Blueberry Extract Market – By Application

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics and Skin Care

Nutraceuticals

Others

Europe Blueberry Extract Market – By Distribution Channel

Direct Sale

Indirect Sale

Company Profiles

Bio-Botanica Inc.

Carrubba Inc.

FutureCeuticals, Inc.

Life Extension

Mazza Innovation

Nutragreen Biotechnology Company

HerboNutra

Naturalin

Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd

Berrico

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00011463/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]