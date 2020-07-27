The Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Europe biodegradable plastic market is accounted to US$ 980.0 Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,286.9 Mn by 2027.

Germany is dominating the Europe biodegradable plastic market followed by France. Germany is considered to be one of the major economies in Europe, where the consumption of bioplastics has increased at the rapid rate. It is amongst the first who has provided certification related to biodegradable plastics. The demand for bio-degradable plastic is rising so as to promote environment sustainability. Moreover, being an eco-friendly substitute of conventional plastic, they are increasingly being demanded by the end use industries.

The starch blend segment dominated the Europe biodegradable plastic market. The starch blend polymer bio-blends are the biodegradable polymeric materials which are composed of cellulosic-based biomaterials which can be degraded by enzymes and microorganisms. The combination of polyolefin and starch gives a single material with the biodegradation properties of starch with the mechanical, thermal and barrier properties of polyolefin. Starch has been noticing increasing attention as raw material for the manufacturing of films due to the lack of the availability of the conventional film-forming resins. The low permeability of starch films has made it an element of choice for the food packaging application.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Chemicals and Materials industry and this is expected to cause the demand for BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC in the market.

EUROPE BIODEGRADABLE PLASTIC MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

PHA

PLA

Starch Blends

Biodegradable Polyesters

Others

By End User

Packaging and Bags

Agriculture and Horticulture

Consumer Goods

Textile

Others

By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

API SpA

BASF S.E.

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Biome Bioplastics

Novamont S.p.A.

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

NatureWorks LLC.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Plantic Technologies Limited

Total Corbion PLA

