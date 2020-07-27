Automotive UBI market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 6.01 Bn in 2018 to US$ 43.30 Bn by the year 2027 with a CAGR of 24.6% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The rising trend of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) and wide-range of insurance premiums are boosting the growth of the automotive UBI market. Moreover, the significant partnerships among the insurance companies and telematics companies are anticipated to propel automotive UBI market growth in the forecast period. The UBI market is maturing substantially over the years in the countries, namely the US, Italy, and the UK. The insurance companies offering telematics insurance is constantly leveraging on various factors to enhance the solutions and deliver their customers with better schemes. One of the significant trends in the automotive UBI market is the increasing number of partnerships among telematics companies and insurance companies. These partnerships are nourishing the UBI ecosystems in various countries, and the same trend is anticipated to increase the market size in the coming years. For instance, Vodafone Automotive and Generali Spain to boost the telematics insurance sector in the Spanish automotive industry. Generali Spain is one of the leading insurance providers, and with this partnership, both the companies are expected to digitalize the vehicle insurance sector. Further, Allianz, a prominent insurance brokerage company, extended its partnership with Marmalade, a British insurance company. The agenda of this partnership was to offer the insurance policyholders a smart digital customer interaction platform through new mobile application and portal.

The Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005462/request-trial

Italy dominated the automotive UBI market in 2018 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the market across the European region through the forecast period. The automotive UBI market in Europe is dominated by Italy and the UK, however, acceptance in other markets are noticeably lower. Some of the countries that are expected to witness growth in the near future include Spain, France, Austria, Scandinavia, Benelux, Switzerland, and Germany, among others.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Automotive Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) Market in the market.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE UBI MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Technology Fitted

Smartphones

Black Box

Dongles

Others

By Policy Type

Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD)

Pay-How-You-Drive (PHYD)

By Country

Italy

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Automotive UBI Market – Companies Mentioned

Allstate Insurance Company

Allianz SE

Ingenie Services Limited

Octo Telematics S.p.A

Vodafone Automotive S.P.A.

AXA SA

Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

TomTom Telematics BV

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A.

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement @

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00005462/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Business Market Insights is a market research platform that provides subscription service for industry and company reports. Our research team has extensive professional expertise in domains such as Electronics & Semiconductor; Aerospace & Defense; Automotive & Transportation; Energy & Power; Healthcare; Manufacturing & Construction; Food & Beverages; Chemicals & Materials; and Technology, Media, & Telecommunications.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]