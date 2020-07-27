The Europe automotive sensors market accounted for US$ 2.13 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 3.83 Bn in 2027.

The automotive industry is constantly facing pressures to integrate their vehicles with advanced electronics and semiconductor components to enhance the performance of the vehicles. The rising drift of electrification of vehicles is a major factor boosting the sensors market in the automotive industry. Attributing to this, the automobile manufacturers are increasingly partnering with sensors manufacturers to meet the demands of their customers. For instance, in January 2018, Audi AG partnered with ON Semiconductor, to foster On Semiconductor’s innovations and integrate their semiconductors on their newer models, thereby satisfying constantly changing expectations of the consumers in terms of safety, reliability, and performance. Similarly, On Semiconductor has been chosen by Mercedes EQ Formula E Team to develop next-gen electric power for enhancing efficiency and performance. The major catalyst for the growth of semiconductors in the automotive industry is attributed to the continued partnerships between automotive manufacturers and semiconductor manufacturers.

Germany is anticipated to lead the Europe automotive sensors market across the Europe region through the forecast period. Germany is one of the leading producers of automobiles in the world, and many major car manufacturing companies are located in the country, including Volkswagen, BMW AG, Audi, and others. Germany produces a significant number of vehicles every year, which includes both passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Being the hub for the major automotive industries, automotive semiconductors are extensively used in this industry. Germany is one of the pioneers for legalizing autonomous vehicles on the roads. The country is the region’s largest electronics producer, of which, the automotive electronics segment is the largest.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Europe Automotive Sensors Market in the market.

EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE SENSORS – MARKET SEGMENTATION



Europe Automotive Sensors Market by Type

LED

Image Sensor

Position Sensor

Temperature Sensor

Pressure Sensor

MEMS

Others

Europe Automotive Sensors Market by Application

Chassis

Safety & Security

Body Electronics

Powertrain

ADAS

Others

Europe Automotive Sensors Market by Vehicle Type

LCV

HCV

Passenger Car

Europe Automotive Sensors Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

Russia

UK

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

Analog Devices Inc.

Continental AG

DELPHI TECHNOLOGIES PLC

Denso Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Melexis

NXP Semiconductors NV

ON Semiconductors

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Incorporated

