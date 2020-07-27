Air cargo market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 24.68 Bn in 2018 to US$ 36.15 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.4% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The factors such as growth of e-commerce sector in Europe and increased focus on adoption of temperature-sensitive product is expected to bolster the air cargo market. Moreover, the rapid growth of consumer electronics industry is anticipated to boost air cargo market growth in the forecast period. Air cargo is a significant component of the e-commerce ecosystem in order to manage the transportation of goods globally. In contrast with the retail store, the e-commerce business is accountable for ensuring timely delivery and if the goods or products are returned then the company has to manage all the operations in reverse logistics. In the e-commerce business, air cargo service providers deliver flexibility & scalability, upgraded technology, and efficiency & specialization. Moreover, the services provided by air cargo firms to e-commerce business are data management, real-time tracking, safe transportation, reduced time, and others. There are numerous benefits related to e-commerce and it can get fulfilled if the company deliver to its customer on time. The air cargo plays a key role in the e-commerce ecosystem. With the increasing number of online customers and increasing cross border sales, the demand for air cargo is expected to surge during the forecast period.

Rest of Europe is anticipated to lead the air cargo market across the Europe region through the forecast period. The Rest of Europe consists of Russia, Belgium, Netherlands and other developing countries of Europe. With the increasing number of airports and trade activities, the Rest of Europe is expected to witness high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period. With the stabilized Russian economy and growing air cargo market, Russian cargo operators are expanding its operations in Russia. Vendors are establishing a strong network between the U.S., Germany, and other countries.

EUROPE AIR CARGO MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

Air Mail

Air Freight

By Service

Express

Regular

By End-User

Retail

Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Companies Mentioned

ANA Cargo Inc. (ANA Group)

Lufthansa Cargo AG

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Etihad Cargo

FeDex Corportion

Cargolux Airlines International S.A.

DHL International GmbH

Emirates SkyCargo

Cathay Pacific Cargo

Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

