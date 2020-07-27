An air ambulance flight is a safe and comfortable mode of transportation for patients who are critically sick and unable to travel long distance using other mode of transport. An air ambulance is a business class aircraft, which is precisely equipped with advanced medical appliances to provide urgent medical assistance for patients. In the present market scenario, the companies are rigorously working towards the improvement of air ambulance services. The is anticipated to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.

The readiness of the service providers in air ambulance services market in Europe is urging the European population to opt for the air ambulance services in case of road accidents with driving growth of this market.

Top Manufacturer Involved:

Aero Medical Ambulance Service,Aero-Dienst GmbH,Airlec Air Espace,European Air Ambulance,Flightserve International,IAS Medical, Medical Air Service ,Quick Air Jet Charter GmbH, Babcock Scandinavian Air Ambulance, Capital Air Ambulance

European population has been facing a contagious pandemic which is not comparable to any other virus infection occurred in the last decades. The Covid-19 outbreak has led to the fact that many people have been infected by getting in contact with other infected patients. Italy, Spain, and Germany are among the worst hit countries in the region. The Covid-19 crisis has not substantially impacted the air ambulance industry. Covid-19 crisis has had minimal impact on operations. Due to the high risk of contagion, a patient with suspected or confirmed coronavirus is not allowed to travel on a scheduled flight. Only an is suitable in such cases. Nor had it caused any delays in delivering service due to the increased use of personal protective equipment (PPE) by crews or the need to implement Centers for Disease Control (CDC) decontamination protocols.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for air ambulance services market assays in the Industry.

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market – MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market – By Type

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market – By Service Model

Hospital Based

Government Run

Independent

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market – By End User

Domestic

International

Europe Air Ambulance Services Market by Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

