Europe Aeroengine Fan Blades Market is expected to reach US$ Europe 315.0 Bn by 2027 with CAGR of 6.9%.
The aeroengine fan blades market in Europe was valued at US$ 2,079.6 Mn in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 3,379.2 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.Factors driving the market growth include the positive growth outlook of the European aviation industry and increasing number of air passengers across the region. However, high complexity of fan blade design and development may hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for low-cost and ultralow-cost carriers, and growing investments in composite material fan blades are the factors providing growth opportunities for the aeroengine fan blades manufacturers.
The Europe aircraft engine manufacturing industry is experiencing a substantial growth due to increasing demand of passenger, freight, and military aircraft. Air travel, especially through airplanes, is the most preferred mode of transportation across Europe for domestic and international travel, and this inclination toward air travel has resulted in significant growth in the air passenger traffic across the region. Moreover, the presence of prominent aircraft manufacturers in the region also helps meet the growing air travel needs of customers. Moreover, initiatives of the European Union toward the autonomy of the defense manufacturing are anticipated to boost the growth of the aeroengine fan blades market in the region.
In terms of engine type, the turbofan aeroengine segment accounted for the largest share of the Europe aeroengine fan blades market in 2019. The titanium alloys segment held the largest share of the Europe aeroengine fan blades market, based on material type, in 2019.
Europe Aeroengine Fan Blades Market Segmentation
By Engine Type
Turbofan Aeroengine
Turboprop Aeroengine
Turbojet Aeroengine
By Material Type
Titanium Alloys
Aluminum Alloys
Steel
Composites
By Country
Germany
France
Italy
UK
Russia
Rest of Europe
Company Profiles
Chaheng Precision Co. Ltd.
GE Aviation
GKN Aerospace Services Limited
IHI Corporation
MTU Aero Engines AG
Pratt & Whitney
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Safran S.A.
