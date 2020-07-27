Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global pulp & paper chemicals are BASF SE (Germany), Kemira (Finland), Ashland (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Ecolab (US), Arakawa Chemical Industries, Ltd (Japan), Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. (Japan), Applied Chemicals International Group (Switzerland), Solenis (US), and SEIKO PMC CORPORATION (Japan)

Market Segmentation

The global pulp & paper chemicals market has been segmented by type, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into specialty additives, pulping chemicals, bleaching & deinking chemicals, fillers & coatings, polymers and others. Specialty additives segment accounted for the largest market share in the global pulp & paper chemicals market in 2017 and is expected to register a highest CAGR during the review period. Though, the market value share of special additives will be on top, in terms of volume the market share of specialty additives will be on the lower end due to the high pricing of the specialty additives. The specialty additives help in improving the properties of recycled and raw paper such as strength, gloss, brightness and opacity and other properties whilst maintaining the operational efficiency of the equipment used in the paper and pulp industry. With the developed economies emphasizing more on use of recycled paper, it is essential to retain the strength of fibers, glossiness, and brightness of paper which can be achieved using the specialty additives.

Based on applications, the market has been segmented into pulp, paperboard and tissue, printing & writing, and general purpose. Paper board & tissue segment accounted for the largest market share in the global market owing to the increasing demand for lightweight packaging materials among the various end-use industries such as FMCG, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages. With the increasing scrutiny on non-biodegradable packaging materials, the end-use industries are focusing on bio based and biodegradable packaging materials which is expected to drive the demand for pulp and paper treatment chemicals. The pulp segment is expected to trail paperboard and tissue application during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global pulp & paper chemicals market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2017 due to a flourishing packaging industry and presence of large number of end-use industries in developing nations such as India and China. The growth of print media, especially, in India is expected to further drive the demand for pulp and paper processing chemicals in the region. In addition, the flourishing e-commerce in the Asia-Pacific market is expected to further augment the demand during the forecast period.

North America is the second-largest market for pulp & paper chemicals owing to the increasing demand paperboard in packaging applications. The European market for pulp & paper chemicals is expected to grow as a result of rising demand from the Eastern European countries and increasing use of recycled paper. The market in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to exhibit considerable growth during the review period due to expanding paper industry in the regions.

