Market Analysis

The paper dyes market is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR between 2017- 2023, according to the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Paper dyes, simply put, are specialty chemicals which are utilized in paper manufacturing industries for different purposes as this displays excellent properties such as stability to temperature, reasonable pricing, right shade, light fastness, bleed fastness, good affinity, and others. Basic dye, acid dye, sulfur dye, and direct dye are the different types of paper dyes that are widely used in packaging and boards, printing and writing, coating, and others.

Various factors are adding to the global paper dyes market share. These factors, as per the new MRFR report, include demand for environmentally sustainable dyes, development of advanced printing technologies, changing consumer preference, increasing production of pulp & paper industry, and increasing use of paper dyes in different applications such as tissues, packaging, and printing. Additional factors adding market growth include easy accessibility of raw materials, robust industrialization, increasing use of tissue papers across industrial and urban regions, growing paper manufacturing industry, and rapid technological developments.

On the contrary, strict government regulations to manufacture dyes, water pollution, transformation in communication media, and digitalization growth are factors that may limit the paper dyes market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the global paper dyes market based on type, form, & application.

Based on type, the global paper dyes market is segmented into the basic dye, acid dye, sulfur dye, and direct dye. Of these, the sulfur dye segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

Based on form, the paper dyes market has been segmented into powder dye and liquid dye. Of these, the liquid dye segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global paper dyes market is segmented into packaging and boards, printing and writing, coating, and others. Of these, the printing and writing segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global paper dyes market covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will command the largest share in the market over the forecast period for the high penetration of end user industries, rising population, and growing economies. China is the chief contributor in the region as it is the largest exporter, manufacturer, and consumer of paper dyes. Besides, increasing demand for writing activities, printing, and paper coating in China is also adding market growth.

The paper dyes market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Factors boosting the market growth include an increasing number of advertisement companies in this region, advances in technology, and key players laying emphasis on novel technological developments for supporting market growth.

The paper dyes market in Europe is predicted to have a remarkable growth over the forecast period. Factors boosting the market growth include stringent government regulations, increasing production of paper industries, increasing industrial growth, and the need for eco-friendly paper dyes.

The paper dyes market in Latin America and the MEA is predicted to have moderate growth over the forecast period for increasing investments made by international companies in paper dyes projects. The UAE, South Africa, Argentina, and Brazil governments are promoting the use of technology across different industries that are also boosting the market growth.

Key Players

Notable players profiled in the paper dyes market report include Atul Ltd, DyStar Group, Archroma, Chromatec Inc., Kemira, and BASF SE, among others.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.