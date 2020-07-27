The global transmitting antennas market was worth $193.7 million in 2019. It is expected to decline at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.51% and reach $182.3 million by 2023. The transmitting antennas market consists of sales of transmitting antennas and related services that allow wireless communication between a group of devices and their related networks. Antennas transform electrical energy from the transmitter into electromagnetic energy and radiate into the surrounding atmosphere.

Some of the key players of Transmitting Antennas Market:

Accel Networks, Honeywell International, Intel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings, Ruckus Wireless, Airgo Networks (Acquired by Qualcomm), Broadcom Corp, Linx Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Motorola.

Transmitting Antennas Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Transmitting Antennas key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Transmitting Antennas market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Type Segmentation:

Smart Antenna; Mini-strip Antenna; Others

End-user Industry Segmentation:

Aerospace and Defense; Consumer Electronics; Healthcare; Telecommunication; Others

Major Regions play vital role in Transmitting Antennas market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Transmitting Antennas Market from 2020 – 2023 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Transmitting Antennas Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2023. Forecast and analysis of Transmitting Antennas Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

