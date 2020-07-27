Market Overview

The global Clickstream Analytics market, according to the report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), is slated to acquire a market valuation of USD 1.3 Billion by 2023, at a moderate 11% of CAGR over the review period between 2017 and 2023.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3113

Drivers and Restraints

The growth of the e-commerce industry has increased the demand for modifying the consumer preferences for offering a better experience to the customers. The shifting focus towards digital technology has a massive attraction towards clickstream data analytics. In addition to these factors, the large-scale product penetration of mobile phones and smart phones has also made an impact on the demand for clickstream analytics solutions positively. These factors are expected to continue their influence over the global clickstream analytics market over the review period.

Segmental Analysis

The global clickstream analytics market has been segmented on the basis of services, type, deployment, application, end-users.

On the basis of the type, the global clickstream analytics market has been segmented into services, software, and, others.

Based on the services, the clickstream analytics market is segmented into Professional services, Managed services, Deployment and integration, Consulting services, and, Support and maintenance.

On the basis of the application, the global clickstream analytics market has been segmented into Website/application optimization, Click path optimization, Traffic analysis, Basket analysis and personalization, and, Others. The growth and development of eCommerce has driven rapid growth in clickstream data volumes. Basket analysis and personalization is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR. Customers have extensive access to the internet, and with the surge in the purchasing power of consumers, the demand for basket analysis and personalization is speedily gaining traction.

Based on the deployment, the global clickstream analytics market has been segmented into on premises and on demand.

On the basis of the end-user, the global clickstream analytics market has been segmented into BFSI, Government, Travel and hospitality, Retail and e-Commerce, Telecommunications and IT, Energy and utilities, Transportation and logistics, Media and entertainment, and, Others. Retail and eCommerce is touted to have the maximum market size, as the volume and variety of clickstream data is growing day-by-day with the increasing demand of online shopping and augmented the purchasing power of the customers.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players identified by MRFR, in the Clickstream Analytics Market are AT Internet (US), Adobe Systems (US), Google (US), Webtrends Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), SAP SE (Germany), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Connexity (US), Jumpshot (US), Talend (US), Splunk (US), Verto Analytics (Finland), and Vlocity, Inc (US) among others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global clickstream analytics market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America is one of the major regions in the global Clickstream Analytics Market and is estimated to acquire the most significant share of the market towards the end of the forecast period. The factors responsible for driving market growth in the region are the early adoption of web analytics, technological advancements, the presence of major market players, among others.

Europe is also likely to remain a highly porfitable market in the assessment period and acquire a substantial market valuation, owing to similar market scenario as that of North America. The adoption of technological advancements, constant funding for research and development projects, and the presence of market players in the region offers favorable conditions for the growth of the Clickstream Analytics Market in Europe.

Asia Pacific region resonates potential growth opportunities which are accrued to the massive adoption of clickstream technology in developing countries like China, Japan, and India, where rapid industrialization is taking place. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness substantial growth over the review period, driven by the development of the IT and semiconductors industry in the region.

Rest of the World region is likely to exhibit slow growth owing to inadequate technological penetration in several countries.

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 CLICKSTREAM ANALYTICS MARKET, BY TYPE

TABLE 2 CLICKSTREAM ANALYTICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

TABLE 3 CLICKSTREAM ANALYTICS MARKET, BY SERVICES

TABLE 4 CLICKSTREAM ANALYTICS MARKET, BY DEPLOYEMENT

TABLE 5 CLICKSTREAM ANALYTICS MARKET, BY END-USER

Continued……

Get More Information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/press-release/global-clickstream-analytics-industry

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

FIGURE 2 CLICKSTREAM ANALYTICS MARKET: BY TYPE (%)

FIGURE 3 CLICKSTREAM ANALYTICS MARKET: BY APPLICATION (%)

FIGURE 4 CLICKSTREAM ANALYTICS MARKET: BY SERVICES (%)

FIGURE 5 CLICKSTREAM ANALYTICS MARKET: BY DEPLOYEMENT (%)

Continued……

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]