CBCT dental imaging market has developed considerably over time with breakthroughs in technology. Market focused reports related to the healthcare domain among others recently have been made available by Market Research Future which publishes reports on this market.

Advancements in the technological aspects of CBCT dental imaging, the market has developed at an accelerated pace in the past. Dental practitioners have effectively migrated from 2D scanning and imaging systems to CBCT dental imaging due to the benefits that can be gained from its use.

Competitive Analysis

The foremost competitors in the CBCT dental imaging market are,

FONA Dental, S.R.O.

Sinclair Dental/Dentaire (Canada)

SOREDEX (Finland)

Vatech Networks (Republic of Korea) Gendex

Imaging Sciences International LLC (US)

JKaVo Dental GmbH (Germany)

Carestream Health (US)

Dentsply Sirona (US)

NewTom

Planmeca OY

Prexion (US)

MORITA MFG.CORP. (Japan)

CBCT Dental Imaging Industry Segments

The segmentation of the CBCT dental imaging market in India, U.S., & Europe has been segmented into type of detector, application, end users and region.

The segmentation on the basis of type of detector comprises of flat panel detector and image intensifier.

The application basis of the market comprises of segments such as endodontics, dental implants, orthodontics among others.

On the basis of end users segments of the market comprise of academic & research institutes, hospitals & dental clinics and others. Lastly, the regional segments of the market comprises of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

CBCT Dental Imaging Market Key Finding

The Global CBCT Dental Imaging Market and is expected to reach USD 817.5 million by 2023.

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share of global CBCT dental imaging market and is expected to reach USD 326.6 million by 2023.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2016 to 2023

Detailed Regional Analysis

Geographically, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are the regions that are being studied for the CBCT dental imaging market globally. The U.S. in the North American region is the major market for CBCT Dental Imaging. A CAGR of 9.5 percent is forecasted for the U.S. market for CBCT dental imaging and is estimated to touch USD 280.9 Million in revenues by the end of the forecast period. The European region is the second largest in the market which is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 10.0 percent. India in the Asia Pacific region is estimated to be a rapidly growing region in CBCT dental imaging market.

