The environment-friendly systems, stringent fuel economy standards, and quest for improved vehicle performance are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the automotive energy recovery system market. Moreover, increasing innovative automotive technology is anticipated to further boost the growth of the automotive energy recovery system market.

Leading Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Players:

BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Cummins Inc., Denso Corporation, Faurecia, Honeywell International Inc., IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., Robert Bosch GMBH, Tenneco Inc

The automotive energy recovery system uses dissipated energy to perform different functions in a vehicle, such as to deliver power to batteries or engine and to improve engine efficiency by recycling exhausted gasses. The use of dissipated energy improves the all over performance of a vehicle and lessens the emission of greenhouse gasses. The increasing focus of the auto industry towards advanced technologies is predicted to drive the growth of the automotive energy recovery system market.

The “Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive energy recovery systems market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive energy recovery systems market with detailed market segmentation by product type, vehicle type. The global automotive energy recovery systems market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive energy recovery systems market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the automotive energy recovery systems market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global automotive energy recovery systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive energy recovery systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

