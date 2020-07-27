The Australia fuel card market valued at US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 605.8 Mn by 2027.

The growth in Australia fuel card market is attributed to the awareness regarding benefits of digital payments among people and fleet owners. Further, the players operating in the Australia fuel card market are investing significantly to enhance the overall fuel card offerings as well as to decrease the fraud risk, minimize form filling, and enhance tracking and reporting capabilities. Also, fuel card players are leveraging online channels as well as mobile applications to deliver services, thereby offering omni-channel experience to their customers.

The Australia Fuel Card Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Alike, any other fuel card, universal fuel cards offers several value-added benefits to their customers. However, the major benefit offered by universal fuel card is the ability to save time. The card holders of universal fuel cards can refuel their vehicle from any fuel station, without spending time and energy searching to find a particular fuel retailer. For a vehicle owner its does not matter much to search for any specific brands, but for businesses with large fleet size it becomes a daily task, which may consume a lot of drivers’ time. The ability to refuel the vehicle across brands can lower fuel costs, but knowledgeable managers comprehend the significance of balancing the price per gallon against the opportunity costs related with operating a commercial vehicle.

Australia Fuel Card Market – By Type

Branded Fuel cards

Merchant Fuel cards

Universal Fuel cards

Australia Fuel Card Market – By Application

Fuel Refill

Parking

Vehicle Service

Toll Charge

Others

Company Profiles

BP Australia Pty. Ltd.

Caltex Australia Limited

Fleetcare Pty Ltd.

Shell Australia

WEX Australia Pty Ltd.

