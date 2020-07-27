The Australia A2P SMS market is estimated to account US$ 470.5 Mn in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 828.3 Mn by 2027.

The process of sending a mobile message from an application to mobile users. A2P SMS messaging is also called Enterprise SMS or Professional SMS. Businesses can use it in several technology modes to communicate with consumers, authenticate users of online services, and deliver time-sensitive alerts.

One of the subsets of A2P is “Transactional SMS”. These are texts sent to clients from companies that contain up-to-date information about appointments, services or products. For example, if a user requests a password change, the company can send an A2P SMS message to verify their identity.

The Technology, Media and Telecom sector is a group of industries that includes the majority of companies focused on new technologies. As this industry segment is widespread, it may be convenient to divide TMT into sub-sectors such as hardware, semiconductor, software, media and communications.

The Australia A2P SMS market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Australia A2P SMS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Traditional & Managed Messaging Services

Cloud API Messaging Platform

By Business Model

Large Enterprise

SMEs

By Application

Pushed Content Services

Interactive Services

Promotional Campaigns

CRM Services

Other Services

By End-user

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Transport

Hospitality

Retail

Others

Company Profiles

3mDigital Networks Pvt. Ltd.

Infobip Ltd.

MessageBird

Modica Group

RedCoal Pty Ltd.

Sinch

Singtel Optus Pty Limited (Optus)

SpaceEdge Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Twilio Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc.

