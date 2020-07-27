The Asia Pacific Wipes Market is growing along with the Chemicals and Materials industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Wipes serve a number of personal and household purposes. The main advantage of using wipes is convenience. Apart from maintaining personal and household hygiene, wet tissues and wipes exhibit antibacterial, exfoliating, and moisturizing properties. Household wipes are mainly used to clean the surfaces and household goods to maintain hygiene and cleanliness in the house.

Asia Pacific wipes market is accounted to US$ 3,073.9Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% during 2019–2030, to account to US$ 13,961.1Mn by 2030.

The COVID-19 is anticipated to cause a loss of more than US$ 3 billion in Asia Pacific. The consequence and impact totally depends on the spread of the virus, and it is likely to worsen in the coming months. To reduce the effect of this pandemic, the governments of Asia Pacific countries are enforcing prolonged lockdowns, which is, in a way, having a negative impact on various markets in these countries. The Airports Council International (ACI) Asia Pacific warned that the prolonged duration of the COVID-19 outbreak would adversely impact the region’s airport connectivity and economic sustainability, significantly restricting them from achieving previously set goals and objectives.

ASIA PACIFIC WIPES MARKET SEGMENTATION

Wipes Market, by Type

Baby Wipes

Facial Wipes

Moist Flushable Wipes

Household Wipes

Others



Wipes Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Company Profiles

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Procter & Gamble

The Clorox Company

Contac Inc.

Diamond Wipes International Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Rockline Industries Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Nice-Pak Products, Inc.

S.C. Johnson & Son

