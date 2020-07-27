The EV powertrain market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 20.27 Bn in 2018 to US$ 59.10 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 12.8% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The EV powertrain market outlook is positive, as the electric vehicles are gaining popularity among the end-users. Increasing the adoption of these vehicles would enable the manufacturers to increase their production lines, thereby requiring an increased quantity of EV powertrains. This factor is expected to drive the EV powertrain market. Additionally, the presence of a large number of well-established and automotive industry recognized players in the market is allowing the end-users to technologically enhanced powertrain products, which is also a key driving force of the EV powertrain market. The volume of EV powertrain procurement is at a constant rise in the current scenario, owing to the fact that the OEMs are increasingly procuring the powertrains in large quantities to cater to the needs of the manufacturing of existing vehicle models and to test respective newer models practically.

The Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market is growing along with the Automotive and Transportation

industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Currently, China is dominating the EV powertrain market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for the EV powertrain market in the region. China has been the largest automotive market globally over the years. The growth in the automotive sector in China has been achieved mainly through the establishment of various joint ventures with car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, General Motors, and others. According to The International Council on Clean Transportation, China produced around 1,078,000 electric vehicles (passenger cars and light commercial vehicles) in 2018. Also, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) in 2019, battery electric vehicle (BEV) production reached around 1.02 million units, with 3.4% of growth. Whereas, the plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHV) production reached up to 220,000 units.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Automotive and Transportation

industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market in the market.

Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market – Segmentation



Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market – By Product Type

Series Hybrid Powertrain

Battery Electric Vehicle Powertrain

Series-Parallel Hybrid Powertrain

Mild Hybrid Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid Powertrain



Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market – By Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market – By Country

China

Japan

India

South Korea



Asia-Pacific EV Powertrain Market -Companies Mentioned

Continental AG

Cummins Inc.

Dana Limited

Magna International

Mahle GmbH

Maxim Integrated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tata Elxsi

Valeo SA

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

