The global direct-to-home (DTH) services market is expected to grow from $116 billion in 2019 to about $144.9 billion in 2020 due to an increase in demand for DTH services as there is a surge in TV viewership and subscriptions across the globe with people staying at home for self-quarantine/lockdown. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $136 billion at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2023. The Direct-To-Home (DTH) services market consists sales of DTH services provided by broadcasting or streaming service providers and the products related to it. The Direct-To-Home (DTH) service is typically a digital satellite service that provides television streaming services to subscribers home/TV anywhere in the world. The DTH services can be accessed directly from satellite because of wireless technology. The DTH services can be provided in Standard Defination (SD), High Defination (HD), and Ultra High Defination (UHD) with basic and premium subscription plans.

Some of the key players of Direct-To-Home Services Market:

Foxtel, DirecTV, Viasat, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, Star Group Limited, Sky Italia, Shaw Communications Inc., BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A.

The Global Direct-To-Home Services Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by type:

Standard TV; HD; Ultra HD

Segmentation by End-User:

Residential ; Commercial; On-Vehicle

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Direct-To-Home Services market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2023 for overall Direct-To-Home Services market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Direct-To-Home Services Market Size

2.2 Direct-To-Home Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Direct-To-Home Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Direct-To-Home Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Direct-To-Home Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Direct-To-Home Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Direct-To-Home Services Sales by Product

4.2 Global Direct-To-Home Services Revenue by Product

4.3 Direct-To-Home Services Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Direct-To-Home Services Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

